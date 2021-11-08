Latest on Anambra governorship election results: Soludo set to clinch victory as heavyweights lose LGAs

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has won 17 out of twenty-one local government areas (LGAs) of Anambra state, according to results of November 6 poll announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday in Awka.

Soludo won in Anambra East, Ayamelum, Oyi, Dunukofia, Anaocha, Awka South, Idemili South, Onitsha South, Njikoka, Orumba South, Awka North, Anambra West, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo, Idemili North, Onitsha North, and Onitsha South LGAs.

But the candidates of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, won in his home local government area-Nnewi North, just as his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Valentine Ozigbo won at Ogbaru local government area where Senator Stella Odua, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) hails from.

There were no elections at Ihiala local government area due to late arrival of voting materials and other related issues, whereas results for Orumba North LGA was not announced following allegations by the Collation Officer, Dr Michael Otu that he was forced to sign it under duress.

INEC also revealed that there were other polling units across all the local government areas where elections were either cancelled or not held due to pockets of violence, manipulations, absconding with result sheets, over voting and failures of Bio modal voting machines among other challenges.

‘I signed under duress’

The Collation Officer for Orumba North LGA, which has 18 polling units and 93,608 registered voters, Dr Otu alleged he was forced to sign the results at Ajalli, the local government headquarters, under duress and coercion, even as he accused the EO of conniving with those that forced him to sign results against his wish.

“I signed the document under duress and coercion. I was surrounded by enemies who brought thugs to kill me. It was a very pathetic experience. First was police crisis that took place at the place, BVAS issues and mutilation of results sheets. I was held hostage in the toilet. At a time, a woman, the LG Chairman came and told me that I have to sign it because if she loses the election she will lose her job,” Otu stated.

He lied – Umeh

Senator Victor Umeh, the APGA state collation agent, however, refuted his claims and urged the INEC to declare the result, as according to him, election was conducted in the area without any issue and his party won.

Responding, the INEC Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar (UNICal), Professor Florence Obi, directed the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) UNICal, Dr John Edong and others to re-collate the results before the very eyes of the collation agents and bring back the results to be announced.

Final results and pronouncements on the election were being awaited as at press time.

Police thumb up electorate

Meanwhile, Anambra state Commissioner of Police Echeng Echeng has commended the people of the state for the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election.

Echeng told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka Sunday that he was impressed by the overall peace in the state during the election.

“It is on record that we have witnessed one of the most peaceful elections in recent times in the country. I can beat my chest on that,” he said.

He said there were no security breaches during the election.

“The election was peaceful, and we had no incident of violence, ballot snatching or fighting in any polling unit in the state,” he said.

Echeng thanked security agencies in the state and said the seamless collaboration among them was the main reason for the peace experienced during the election.

“We synergised with sister security agencies and made sure it was incident-free, we held meetings over a long period of time preparing for the election and it paid off,” he said.

The police boss said the peaceful conduct of the election had proven that Anambra was one of the most peaceful states in the country.

” Prior to the election, I have been telling people that Anambra is one of the most peaceful states in the country and the peaceful conduct of the election has proven that,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that there were some hitches during the election due to the malfunctioning of some INECgadgets.

“Wherever you have hitches during the election, it was not based on security problem, rather it was based on problems associated with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) equipment. I think we deserve commendation,” he said.

CSOs score NSCDC high

Similarly, a coalition of civil society and non-governmental organisations under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Transparency and Accountability has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and its leadership for the professional conduct of its officers and men deployed to Anambra state for the polls.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja Sunday, spokesperson for the coalition, Comrade Sunday Attah, said the officers and men of the NSCDC engaged with voters, other security agents and citizens in the state with dignity, mutual respect and proficiency.

The coalition comprises several other sister organisations including; the Stand Up Nigeria Movement, Save Humanity Advocacy Centre, Nigeria Unite Against Corruption, Voice for Change Congress and Arewa Youths Federation.

It commended NSCDC Commandant General Dr Ahmed Audi for his top-to-bottom exemplary leadership style which puts professionalism, dedication to service and sacrifice at the forefront of his vision since assuming office.

Attah, who led a team of CSOs to monitor the elections, noted that “with the preliminary reports from our officials on election monitoring and observation assignment in Anambra, we are satisfied that officers and men of the corps on ground in Anambra to forestall attacks on voters and ensure a hitch-free electoral process adhered strictly to the warning of the NSCDC boss that they should avoid excessive use of force and abide by all rules of engagement.

“We recall that during a situational assessment visit to Anambra state ahead of the election, Dr Audi made it clear to his 20,000-strong NSCDC operatives deployed for the election to observe the highest level of professionalism, civility, decorum and respect for the rights of all voters coming out to exercise their franchise in order to elect the next governor for the state”.

According to Attah, “It is heart-warming; therefore, to note that the warning did not fall on deaf ears as men of the corps conducted themselves at the realm of professionalism throughout the election day.”

NYCN lauds corps members, others

Also, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the National Youth Service Corps members that served as ad-hoc electoral officials and security agencies during the election for their role in strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

NYCN Vice President Akoshile Mukhtar gave the commendation Sunday in Abuja while speaking on the peaceful conduct of the election.

He said the corps members had proven that the youths can take charge of any national responsibility assigned to them at the state and national levels.

He said “an on- the- spot information has it that the election was conducted in a free and fair manner, while the corps members deployed for the election showed the highest level of professionalism and moral uprightness.

“No NYSC member was fingered for any malpractice or unethical behaviour. On behalf of the NYCN, l appreciate the corps members and refer to them as a true ambassadors of the Nigerian Youth.

“Furthermore, NYCN also commend our gallant men and women of the Nigeria Police Force for protecting Nigerians, especially the corps members during the electioneering process.”

APGA leader lauds INEC

In a related development, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Umeh, has commended the INEC for the introduction of Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS).

Umeh, who was the agent of the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Saturday’s election, said the deployment of the device made the process seamless.

He made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka.

Umeh said though the BVAS has its challenges, the device was good when compared to the card reader machine.

“Yesterday, the BVAS device could not capture the fingerprints of older people and that reduced the number of people who apparently would have voted,” he said.

The party chief said APGA was grateful to INEC and security operatives for the provision of a conducive environment for the exercise.

“We are grateful to God that the election was largely peaceful except for Ihiala where the Commission was unable to distribute the election materials due to some hiccups,” he said.

Mr Umeh said he was at INEC state headquarters for the collation of election results, adding that the party was thankful to Anambra people for believing in her.

Below is the official INEC results of the exercise on local government by local government basis:

(1) Dunukofia LGA

APC 1991

APGA 4124

PDP 1680

YPP 1360

(2) Awka South LGA

APC 2595

APGA 12,891

PDP 5498

YPP 919

(3) Oyi LGA

APC 2830

APGA 6133

PDP 2484

YPP 900

(4) Ayamelum LGA

APC 2409

APGA 3424

PDP 2804

YPP 407

(5) Anaocha LGA

APC 2085

APGA 6911

PDP 5108

YPP 868

(6) Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA 9747

PDP 1380

YPP 559

(7) Idemili South LGA

APC 1039

APGA 2312

PDP 2016

YPP 752

(8) Onitsha South LGA

APC 2050

APGA 4281

PDP 2253

YPP 271

(9) Njikoka LGA

APC 3216

APGA 8803

PDP 3409

YPP 924

(10) Nnewi North LGA

APC 1278

APGA 3369

PDP 1511

YPP 6485

(11) Orumba South LGA

APC 2060

APGA 4394

PDP 1672

YPP 887

(12) Ogbaru LGA

APC 1178

APGA 3051

PDP 3445

YPP 484

(13) Onitsha North LGA

APC 3909

APGA 5587

PDP 3781

YPP 682

(14) Aguata LGA

APC 4773

APGA 9136

PDP 3798

YPP 1070

(15) Ihiala LGA

No election

(16) Idemili North LGA

APC 2291

APGA 5358

PDP 2312

YPP 902

(17) Ekwusigo LGA

APC 1237

APGA 2570

PDP 1857

YPP 727

(18) Nnewi South LGA

APC 1307

APGA 3243

PDP 2226

YPP 1327

(19) Orumba North LGA

(Result contested. Not declared)

(20) Awka North LGA

APC 755

APGA 1908

PDP 840

YPP 381

(21) Anambra West LGA

APC 1233

APGA 1918

PDP 1401

YPP 357