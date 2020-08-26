LATEST TRANSFER NEWS

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is eyeing a return to the Bundesliga with former club Schalke. The Arsenal defender began his career with the German side before making the move to Arsenal in 2018.

Everton remain in talks with Watford for the signing of midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Doucoure is valued at £35m by the Hornets, which is more than what Everton are willing to pay.

Chelsea are in talks with Malang Sarr regarding a move to Stamford Bridge, with the 21 year old defender now a free agent after rejecting a new contract with Nice.

Free agent Thiago Silva will undergo a medical tomorrow after agreeing to a move to Chelsea.

Bayern Munich are prepared to let midfielder Thiago Alcantara leave the club as long as his £25m asking price is met. Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Spaniard.

Pep Guardiola will decide if this is his last season with Manchester City.

Spain striker Rodrigo is said to be close to completing a move to Leeds United after a verbal agreement was reached. Rodrigo scored 11 goals in 34 games for Valencia last season.

.