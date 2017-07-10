Lauren, the very glamorous chef threatening Djokovic’s marriage exposed

Photos of Novak Djokovic with his arm around Serena and Venus Williams’ beautiful chef have emerged amid claims the tennis champion is having marital problems with wife Jelena. Celebrity chef Lauren Von Der Pool fi rst met the former Wimbledon champion when she gave him dieting tips in 2012. Th e 33-year-old graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Los Angeles and Paris Culinary School often posts saucy snaps of herself on her Instagram page – including three pictures with Djokovic, 30.

She shared one picture of herself with the former Wimbledon champion at the Miami Open in 2015 with the caption: ‘When world no 1 @djokernole is your fan lol! Not to be bragadoscious but I’m kinda a big deal.’ Another showed the pair at a party in Perth, Australia. Her caption said: ‘Th x @djokernole for being so awesome, so happy you’re still drinking your greens and coconut water.’

Th e healthy eating fanatic has published a cookbook called Eat Yourself Sexy. Von Der Pool, who has catered for the Oscars, the Grammys, Wimbledon and Th e Olympics denied any romantic relationship with the world number 4 tennis player. She told the Sun: ‘Novak is a very cool guy, a very handsome man. ‘I just helped him out with his diet and I wanted him to succeed, because he is really cool. He is a friend but I am not that type of person.’ Von Der Pool and Djokovic have both been contacted for comment by MailOnline. It was reported that the culinary queen ‘danced up a storm’ with the Serb at the Hopman Cup Ball on New Year’s Eve in 2012.