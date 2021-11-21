LAUTECH: Makinde to pay N1bn in first week of Dec – Prof. Omole

The chairman, Governing Council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Professor Deji Omole, Sunday hinted that the Governor Seyi Makinde led government is set to pay Osun state government another N1billion on or before first week of December.

Professor Omole dropped this hint while speaking in a one year anniversary pronouncement of the sole ownership of LAUTECH by the Oyo state government and six months of the inauguration the Governing Council of the Institution.

He said with the planned payment, the amount paid to Osun state government will now make a total of N2 billion out of the N8 billion contained in the asset sharing agreement.

The chairman LAUTECH Governing Board pointed out that Gov Makinde has also released the sum of N500million to LAUTECH as grant for the smooth take-off of the college of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources in Iseyin Campus of the university.

“Oyo state had already paid N1billion to Osun state and earmarked another N1billion to be paid on or before the first week of December, 2021. Oyo state has liquidated five out of the eight month’s salary arrears being owned workers of the university,” he said.

Prof Omole added: “In addition the Oyo state government had released the sum of 500million naira to the institution has take off grant for the smooth running of the school. Indeed the capital expenditure for infrastructure development of the school has been budgeted for in the 2022 appropriation bill. This is happening for the first time in the history of the institution.”

Professor Omole stated that Gov Makinde has paid five out of eight months salaries owed workers of the institution before taking over the sole ownership of the institution.

Related

No tags for this post.