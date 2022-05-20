LAUTECH pulls out of ASUU strike, directs staff, students to resume classes

Management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Thursday, directed staff and students of the institution to resume, Thursday, May 26.

A statement by the institution’s Registrar, Dr Kayode A. Ogunleye, stated that the resumption “is for the continuation of the academic activities for the First Semester of the 2021/2022 Academic Session.”

Dr Ogunleye stated that the directive was in line with the mandate given by the university’s Visitor, concerning the institution’s academic calendar.

“Upon the directive of the Visitor to the university, the management hereby informs all staff and students that the university will continue its academic activities for the first semester of the 2021/2022 academic session on Thursday May, 26, 2022,” he said.

The Registrar added: “The amended cademic calendar for the semester will soon be made available. Staff and students are hereby enjoined to abide with this directive.”

“On behalf of the acting Vice Chancellor, Professor M. O. Liasu, I welcome all students back to the campus and wish them a crisis-free semester.”

