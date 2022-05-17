LAUTECH students protest against ASUU strike

Students of the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho Monday staged a peaceful protest over the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking during the protest staged across major roads in Ogbomosho, president of the Students’ Union Government, Comrade Anuoluwa Adeboye, declared that Nigeria students are frustrated by the ongoing ASUU strike.

Comrade Adeboye stated that the protest was staged to create awareness among stakeholders and public members over their sadness on the ASUU strike.

He said there is need for the Oyo state government to recall the striking LAUTECH lecturers back to work .

During the protest, the students lamented the ongoing ASUU strike which has resulted into their continuous stay at home for the past few months.

The protesting students then tasked the government to without wasting time meet the demands of the striking ASUU members to enable them complete their academic programmes.

