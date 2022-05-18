LAUTECH will not pull out of ongoing nationwide strike – ASUU

Ibadan Zone Coordinator of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Oyebamiji Oyegoke, Wednesday, said Ladoke Akintola University Ogbomoso will not pull out of the ongoing nationwide ASUU strike.

Prof Oyegoke made this known in Ibadan while addressing a press conference on the call by the institution’s students asking their lecturers to pull out of the ongoing ASUU strike.

He pointed out that LAUTECH ASUU remained steadfast on the strike as it believes in the long term benefit of repositioning the public universities and are not driven by primordial sentiments being dished out in some quarters.

“LAUTECH branch of ASUU is actively involved in the current twelve weeks roll over strike alongside our national body is to draw the attention of Federal Government of Nigeria on the need to implement the Renegotiated Agreement which FGN signed with ASUU in 2009,” he said.

The Ibadan zonal ASUU coordinator added that, “other pertinent issues included the agreement are; improved salary/working conditions for members; stoppage of proliferation of State and Private Universities; unacceptable use of IPPIS as salary payment platform; adoption of UTAS as acceptable salary payment platform; funding for Revitalisation of Public Universities; to mention a few.”

According to him, the current infrastructure face-lift which LAUTECH enjoys and TETFUND grants which its staff enjoy are products of ASUU struggles without which the institution will not be able to have a semblance of a university.

Emphasising that “it will be unfair and unsavoury not to give kudos to the statesmanship efforts of Engr. Seyi Makinde in resolving the problems that had stagnated the growth of LAUTECH by way of dual ownership”, Prof Oyegoke said, “it is important to note that LAUTECH’s charter and membership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and its principled position on what public universities (whether national or state) should be and how they should be funded to make them internationally competitive has greatly aided the commendable position and standing of the institution.”

