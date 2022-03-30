Lawal Adamu condemns Abuja-Kaduna train attacks



The senatorial aspirant for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA), has condemned the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night by armed, daredevil bandits.

In a statement in Kaduna, Wednesday, Lawal Adamu described the attack as barbaric and coming at a time when many communities in Giwa, Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna state have been overrun by bandits.

The senatorial sspirant blamed the federal government for its failure to protect lives and properties of Nigerians. Mr. LA, however, called on the government to as a matter of urgency put a stop to this needless evil act bedeviling the country.

Mr LA said his prayers are with the victims of the attacks and their families. He prayed for God to comfort the families of those who lost their loved ones.