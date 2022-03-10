Lawal, Babayaro, Babangida storm school sports competition, hail Paris Africana

It was a gathering of former top Nigerian footballers including Emmanuel Babayaro, Garba Lawal and Tijani Babangida who stormed Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonement, venue of the just concluded annual inter-house sports hosted by Paris Africana international School.

The school led by its director, Engr. Gbenga Nowoola, hosted the school sporting fiesta which attracted young talents from other top-rated institutions within and around the Federal Capital Territory

While declaring the event open, Minister of Youth and Sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, said the ministry will continue to ensure Nigeria returns to the era it produced international athletes for the country from a robust school sports system.

Represented by his media aide, Kola Daniel, the Minister said, “Sports stars like Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Babayaro and so on were unearthed through a functional school sports system and we are committed to returning our schools to its invaluable place in sports stars development.”

Former Super Eagles goalie, Emmanuel Babayaro, said, “I was thrilled with the atmosphere as soon as I got in. I love the investment Paris Africana international School has made in sports, and this will be the beginning of greatness for the talents in the school. We will always provide mentorship and support to these kids, so they grow to be better than we were.”

Both Lawal and Babangida also hailed the sporting developmental initiative of the school.

The director of the school, Engr. Gbenga Nowoola, expressed delight with the willingness of the ex-internationals to provide mentorship and support to the young aspiring sports starlets in the school.

He said that the school will keep providing a platform for the students to always exhibit their skills until they get to professional level.

Paris Africana international Schools, Abuja is one of the leading institutions in the country with it’s robust model for combining sound education and sports training.