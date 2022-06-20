Lawan and the last cake, Machina and auguries of success

Between a clear vision and muddled thinking, when someone points fingers at you, no matter how fierce he is, you too, point your fingers at him with sure-footedness. This is not a tug-of-war, it’s an open play. In the just concluded presidential primaries there was speculation on the fate of Senate President Ahmed lawan. After being outclassed in the presidential primaries, Lawan wants to crawl back unscrupulously showing foxiness to retain his senatorial ticket despite not being on the card.

However, Machina was officially recognised as a right candidate, by due process, constitutionally, and according to the Electoral Act. In this context, Lawan battle to retain his senatorial ticket would end up in futility.

Machina’s resistance shows courage and determination, his stance deserves applause. He is the choice of the people, and a bite off more than one can chew, a magnanimous-mind earned him more popularity, and his refusal to relinquish his senatorial ticket shows dexterity. We all know that an offer to convince him to step down no matter how substantial it is, to change his mind would not be possible.

Machina in the face of pressure showed calmness and maturity, his taciturn, so vintage to his character, few days after presidential primaries Yobe north was enveloped in a melodramatic scene with political supporters and onlookers bemused. It’s not often that we see associate leaders being civil but in this modern age, it is expected that our leaders should be moral mirrors of reflection.

We are grateful that our candidate has shown maturity, self-restraint, calmness, and unfazed. In the hullabaloo, neither he nor his handlers came out to say anything. Indeed, powerful people impress and instigate the masses. He won the game by literally saying nothing.

Mustapha Muhammad Nguru,

University of Maiduguri.

