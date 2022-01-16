Lawan, Buni, others bag traditional title from Machina Emirate

President of the Senate Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and his counterparts from Kebbi and Jigawa states, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar have been conferred with traditional titles by Machina Emirate council of Yobe state.

The conferment of the tittles was announced by the Emir of Machina, Alhaji Bashir Al-Bishir Bukar Machinama, shortly after the Machina annual cultural festival in Machina town.

Lawan was conferred with the title of “Danmasani”, Governor Mai Mala Buni Zannah “Gaddama” of Machina, Governor Bagudu “Danmaliki”, while Abubakar of Jigawa State was conferred with the title of “Dokajin” Machina.

The Emir of Machina, Alhaji Bukar Albishir Bukar Machinama , gave them letters of the conferment at the closing ceremony of Machina Annual Cultural Festival(MACUF) that took place at Machina Emirate council in Machina Local goverment area of Yobe state.

The Emir said, the traditional titles conferred on the them is as a result of their contributions towards the socio- economic and political development to the Emirate.

“I’m delighted, on behalf of people of Machina Emirate, I appreciates for all the dignitaries within and outside the country that grace this year’s 2021 cultural Festival,” he said.

In his remarks, Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni said the event signifies that peace has returned in machina and yobe state in general.

Buni noted that it is also a clear indication for people to know that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari peace has returned to the North-east of the country.

He said, “I called on you to continue to pray for peace to continue to reign in the country as a whole”.

Different cultural activities like langa competition (traditional game), traditional wrestling, dancing, songs among others.