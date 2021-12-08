Lawan calls for sustainable cybersecurity solution

Senate president Ahmed Ibrahim Lawal has charged stakeholders in the Information Communications and Technology sector to identify key issues and develop sustainable solutions to Cybersecurity in Nigeria.

Lawal who was represented by Senator Hassan Hadeifa stated this in Abuja, while declaring opening the ongoing ‘2021 International Legislative-Stakeholders conference on Digital Technology and Cybersecurity’.

According to him, digital technology have revolutionise human activities and created new patterns in human relations in the economic social and political spheres leading to unique experiences and improvement. However, nations need to devise ways in containing the threat to technology and the challenges of cyber crime.

“Though digital experiences are global, the experiences of utilization have been most felt at the local or national levels and challenge the abilities of nation-states to manage it from their own viewpoints.

Cybersecurity issues have emerged as a by-product of the revolution, resulting in the need to devise ways of mitigating or containing its threat. This is in line with the tendencies of inventions to come with weaknesses, which society has to respond to in order to enhance the chances of a seamless application,” he said.

Chairman Senate committee on ICT and cybercrime Senator Yakubu Oseni said that despite ICT benefits, “It is however regrettable that criminal elements around the world have chosen to turn the ICT revolution into a nightmare.

He revealed that “findings have further revealed that in Nigeria, the challenge is not only about the cybersecurity threat landscape, but also about weak systems. There is serious lag in infrastructure sophistication, data management and digital security and knowhow, which are critical to the development agenda.

Director-general National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi represented by Mr Emmanuel Edet reiterated that Nigeria is one of the greatest markets for information technology products and so “our work is to implement the National Digital Economic Policy and Strategy and every other documents.”

He added that the Agency is aware of the issues of cybercrime and is specifically tackling the threats and building trust in Nigeria.

Related

No tags for this post.