Lawan campaign organisation announces Orji Kalu as DG

Ahead of the Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday June 7, 2022, the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation has announced the Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, as its Director General.

Kalu’s appointment as DG was contained in a statement issued to that effect in Abuja Thursday by media team of the campaign.

Aside DG, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of strategic committees set up were also announced.

The names of Chairmen of the eight committees are ÷ 1. Finance and Budget Auwal Lawan –Chairman Senator Sani Musa–Co-Chairman

2. Strategy and Planning Senator Ikechukwu Obiora –Chairman Senator Betty Apiafi –Deputy Chairman 3 . Contact and Mobilization Senator Barau Jibrin –Chairman Senator Peter Nwaoboshi—Deputy Chairman

4. Media and Publicity Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi –Chairman Femi Fani Kayode–Deputy Chairman

5.Security and Intelligence Mallam Lawal Daura–Chairman Commodore Mohammed Barau(Rtrd) –Deputy Chairman

6.Transport and Logistics Senator Bello Mandiya–Chairman Hon. Hillary Bisong—Deputy Chairman

7. Youth Groups Prince Mustapha Audu —Chairman

8. Women Groups Hon. Aisha Ismail–Chairperson

As disclosed in the statement , appointments of Senator Kalu and others were sequel to a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday behind close doors.

According to the statement, Lawan’s team led by Kalu is expected to strengthen the campaign organisation and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.

