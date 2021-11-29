Lawan commissions’ hospital named after Buhari in Gashua

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Saturday commissioned a 120-bed capacity Mother and Child Hospital named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The health facility which was facilitated by the Senate President was constructed by the federal government through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals(OSSAP-SDGs) and located in Gashua, Yobe North Senatorial District of Yobe state.

A skills acquisition center constructed by OSSAP-SDGs and donated to Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua was also commissioned Saturday by the Senate President.

The college authourities decided to name the center as Senator Ahmad Lawan Center for Entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Mother and Child Hospital, Lawan described the event as epoch making.

“Today marks another very important epoch making event, a very positive historical development for us in this part of Nigeria.

“Today, as we are all gathered here, we have come to officially commission the Mother and Child Hospital and it is my privilege to name this very important Mother and Child Hospital in Gashua as Muhammadu Buhari Mother and Child Hospital Gashua, because President Muhammadu Buhari has made very positive difference in the lives of people of this particular Senatorial District and Yobe state in general.

“We have never had a very good attention from the federal government like this time around and therefore this is the least we can do to remember President Buhari and we are trying to do more and more to keep him, his name and legacies in our mind for as long as we live.

“This hospital is one of many that the SDG and indeed the Federal Government of Nigeria is building across the country. This is because of the belief of this administration led by President Buhari for providing special facilities like this on health particularly for the welfare and wellbeing of our people.

“This is Mother and Child Hospital and therefore the focus is to reduce the mortality rate in child birth and other things that are related.”