Lawan condemns massacre of worshippers in Ondo church

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condemned the heinous killings of worshippers by terrorists Sunday at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state.

Lawan described the callous attack on innocent worshippers as shocking and reprehensible.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims, the government and entire people of Ondo state.

“This incident should be painstakingly investigated to unravel the criminals behind it with a view to quickly bringing them to justice.

“It is another wake- up call on all security agencies to up their game with a view to averting the occurrence of such incidents in future,” he said.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and wishes the injured speedy recovery.

