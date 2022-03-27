Lawan congratulates Adamu as new APC chairman 

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Senator Abdullahi Adamu on his emergence as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Lawan in his congratulatory message in Abuja, Sunday, said Adamu’s victory at the just concluded National Convention of the party was a testimony to the tremendous respect that he enjoys across the polity for his integrity, experience and leadership capacity.

“I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on his emergence as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the just concluded National Convention of our great party.

“The unanimous affirmation of Senator Adamu’s candidature at the convention is a testimony to the tremendous respect that he enjoys across the polity for his integrity, experience and leadership capacity.

“I share this common belief in his suitability for piloting the affairs of our great party from this very important juncture.

“Senator Adamu’s antecedents as a political leader and astute administrator show that our party has made a great choice in his election as our National Chairman”, he said .

The Senate President also congratulated other members of the newly inaugurated National Working Committee (NWC) and other zonal officers of the party on their elections.

He urged them all to do their best to deliver their mandates and live up to the great expectations of the teeming members of APC across and outside of Nigeria.

“The emergence of Senator Adamu and his great team from a rancour-free convention has drawn the envies of our rivals and sent jitters down their spines.

“That is unavoidable, given the status of the APC in the Nigerian polity and the warm place it has occupied in the hearts of Nigerians since its formation and assumption of national governance.

“I commend all the aspirants whose sacrifices, cooperation and abiding love for the party provided the environment and impetus for the attainment of consensus in the leadership selection process at the convention. Posterity will recognise their great sacrifices.

“I also thank President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of our great party whose exemplary leadership and wise counsels led to the success of the convention”, he added .