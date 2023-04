Lawan felicitates Nigerian Christians @Easter

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his felicitations to Christians in the country as they join their brethren across the world in remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Lawan, in a goodwill message issued in Abuja Friday, urged Christians to reflect on the significance of the season.

He enjoined Christians that just as they celebrate Easter for Jesus’ victory over death on the Cross and his resurrection that “rekindles the hope of eternal life,” they should also pray for the peace and prosperity of the country.

He said the occasion should bolster their hope of their nation’s triumph over her current challenges of nation building and the imminence of better days.

He also urged all Nigerians, and particularly religious leaders and clerics, to pray for a peaceful political transition in the country just as he called for prayers for God’s blessings and guidance for the incoming governments at the national and state levels, including for the soon to be inaugurated 10th National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

