Lawan felicitates the Nigerian child on Children’s Day

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, congratulated the Nigerian child on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day.

Lawan, in a goodwill message in Abuja Friday, noted that May 27 was set aside to draw attention to the rights and plights of children in the country.

He decried the large number of out-of-school children in the country and called for a deliberate action by the government to change the alarming situation.

The government, he said, must be on alert to make prompt and proactive policy interventions that provide children good health care, get all of them into school at the appropriate ages and equip them for the future with quality education.

“State governments in the spirit of Children’s Day need to domesticate and implement the Child’s Rights Act of 2003,” he said.

