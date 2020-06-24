Lawan felicitates with Gbajabiamila @58

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the auspicious occasion of his 58th birthday on 25th June, 2020.

Lawan in a statement issued in Abuja Wednesday, congratulates Gbajabiamila on his exemplary representation of his constituency and passionate service to Nigeria as a whole at the National Assembly over the years.

According to him, “Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila has made robust contributions to building our legislature to effectively play its role as a bulwark and foremost institution of democracy.”

“In the ninth assembly, he has been a dependable partner in the efforts to focus the legislature on entrenching democratic practices and patriotically helping the government to continually improve service delivery to the Nigerian people.

“Mr Speaker and I have a common vision of the role of the National Assembly in nation-building and national development and he has been consistent in the dogged pursuit of all that he considers to be in the best interest of our country.”

Lawan rejoiced with his family, friends, political associates and in particular the members of the House of Representatives on this occasion and prayed that Allah will continue to grant him good health and many more years of service to his fatherland.