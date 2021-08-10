Lawan felicitates with muslims on Hijrah



The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Muslim Ummah on Monday as they join the rest of the Islamic World in marking the commencement of the Islamic New Year, 1443 AH.



Lawan in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, said it was appropriate to use the occasion to thank the Almighty Allah for the privilege He mercifully granted us to witness the New year.

“This is a privilege for us as individuals and as a Community of the Faithful and deserves our gratitude to Allah.



“As we begin the New Year, I enjoin us all not to relent in living in accordance with the injunctions of our Faith and in our prayers for peace in our country and the world over.

“We should continue to fervently seek the intervention of Allah in our affairs as we seek end to the challenges facing our country and time.



“As your Legislature, we will continue to work to make our country better for all its people and to leave an enduring legacy for future generations.

“The ninth National Assembly will continue to provide legislative interventions in line with our Legislative Agenda, which we carefully developed towards taking our country to the Next Level in its determined march to greatness and prosperity.

“It is noteworthy that our various committees are continuing their works despite our annual summer vacation.



“This will ensure that reports on issues like the review of the 1999 Constitution are ready for consideration as soon as plenary resumes after the vacation,” he said.

He reassured Nigerians that the Ninth Assembly will always strive to meet their expectations just as he wishes fellow Muslims a happy, peaceful and prosperous New Year.