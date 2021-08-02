Lawan felicitates with Omo-Agege @58



Ahead of the 58th birthday celebration of the Deputy Senate President on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated him.

Lawan in a statement issued in Abuja Monday, joined other Senators, his family members, friends and political associates in celebrating the joyous occasion with his deputy whom he describes as “a worthy son of Urhobo and great representative of Delta Central Senatorial District.”



“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has been an invaluable colleague and dependable ally in the leadership of the august assembly of the ninth Senate.

“This has enabled us to work in harmony between us and with fellow Distinguished Senators who had graciously given us the mandate to pilot the affairs of the Upper Chamber.

“I am confident that we will continue to work together as we have done so far to enhance the delivery of the promises contained in the Legislative Agenda that we published at the inception of the ninth Senate in 2019,” he said.

He wished the Obarisi of Urhobo land many more years of good health, happiness and continued impactful service to Nigeria his fatherland.