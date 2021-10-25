Lawan, Gbajabiamila, others task govt on education accessibility

The President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan , Speaker of the House of Representatives , Femi Gbajabiamila and other stakeholders, Monday called on government at all levels , to make education more accessible to Nigerians.

The call for accessibility and adequate funding of education came to the fore in Abuja during the 4th convocation ceremony for post graduate and Higher National Diploma graduands of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies ( NILDS) .

Making the clarion call in his remarks at the ceremony , the Senate President said since education is the cornerstone for development in any society, accessibility for its acquisition by Nigerians and adequate funding by government at all levels , must be ensured.

The over 10million out of school children is a menace that must be tackled in preventing consequences of further security challenges in future.

“Yes , the communities must be secured which is being addressed by government for children to feel safe in going to school, but other factors like cultural and poverty, must also be addressed, in getting those out of school, back to school,” he said.

Gbajabiamila in his remarks commended NILDS for the opportunities given knowledge seekers through their post graduate, Masters degree and Higher National Diploma courses in conjunction with the University of Benin.

” Education is key as far as development is concerned in any country and it must be given the required attention by government at all levels .

” On our part here at the National Assembly, we shall ensure that NILDS move to its permanent site before the end of the current 9th Assembly for enhancement of its research and education programmes,” he said.