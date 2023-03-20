Lawan hails Buni on electoral victory

President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, Monday, paid a congratulatory visit to Governor Mai Mala Buni at the Government House Damaturu on his victory at the just concluded 2023 governorship election in the state.

Lawan said the re-election of Governor Mai Mala Buni and t state assembly members under the platform of the APC is approval for what the governor and his team are doing for the development of the state.

Lawan assured that the APC administration will continue to provide dividends of democracy for the people of the state.

Lawan assured that the new APC administration that will be led by Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, will build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari while the National Assembly will continue to support the executive arm of government to deliver good governance to the people.

