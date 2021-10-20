Lawan hails Gowon at 87

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with former Head of State, His Excellency, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) on the occasion of his 87th birthday.

Lawan in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday , joined the family, friends and numerous well-wishers of the former Nigerian leader in celebrating his good health and long life.

He said: “General Gowon played a great role in keeping Nigeria one and secured his place in the history of our country as a gentleman officer, forthright leader and quintessential patriot.

“Many decades after his early retirement from public office, he has doggedly continued to promote the peace, unity and progress of his beloved nation through his Nigeria Pray project.

“General Gowon’s active life in retirement amply demonstrates that a great leader always has a role in nation building in and out of public office”.

He wished the elderstateman many more years in good health.