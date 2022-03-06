Lawan, Mark felicitate Obasanjo @85 

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and one of his predecessors, Senator David Mark, have joined other Nigerians to felicitate with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 85th birthday.

In separate congratulatory messages in Abuja Sunday, they both described Obasanjo as an incurable optimist on the Nigerian project and a pan Africanist to the core.

Lawan in his own message said, “I heartily felicitate former President Obasanjo as he continues his strong march in his remarkable journey of life.

“President Obasanjo is a true Nigerian patriot, pan-Africanist and global figure who has made great contributions to the political development of Nigeria and the emancipation of Africa.

“President Obasanjo is a consistent protagonist of the Nigerian project. Even now as an elder statesman, he has continued to push for Nigeria to realise her huge potentials as a great nation.

“This is to be expected, as his name is linked to some of the greatest events and developments in the Nigerian history.

“I therefore heartily join Nigerians across the country in celebrating this unique figure as he crosses the milestone of 85 years.

“I also congratulate him on the divine blessing of attaining the milestone in good health of body and mind, and wish him many more years of continued service to his beloved Nigeria and Africa, and to the cause of peace all over the world.”

Mark in his own message, described Obasanjo as a patriotic African leader who is passionate about the peace, unity and development of the continent.

Obasanjo he added, is an uncommon leader who believes in the sanctity of a united Nigeria and Africa at large.

“Both as a Military Head-of-State and as civilian President, Obasanjo left no one in doubt of his political will to uphold the sanctity of our unity as one indivisible Nigeria.

“His frontline role in the battle that ended the 30 months old Nigeria/ Biafra fratricidal war remains a reference point in the history and evolution of Nigeria,” he said.

The former Senate helmsman praised Obasanjo for his untiring efforts in ensuring peace in Nigeria and Africa pointing out that “his indomitable spirit is inspiring and reassuring.“

He urged new generation of leaders to emulate the virtues of Obasanjo because saying, “his kind is what we need to make the nation peaceful, united and to uphold our bond of brotherhood.”

He enjoined Obasanjo to continue to make his reservoir of knowledge and wealth of experience available to the younger generation to tap from just as he prayed that God in his infinite mercies continue to grant Obasanjo good health, wisdom and courage in the years ahead.

