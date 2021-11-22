Lawan mourns Senator Gbenga Aluko





The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the family of former Senator, Gbenga Aluko, who died at the weekend.





Lawan also commiserated with the Government and people of Ekiti State over the sad incident.

Lawan in a statement issued in Abuja Monday, described the sudden death of Senator Gbenga Aluko as “shocking and painful.”

He said Aluko, who was once a Principal Officer of the Senate, gave a good account of himself in the upper chamber between 1999 and 2003.

“Senator Gbenga Aluko served his fatherland diligently at the highest level of lawmaking. He also made bold imprints in private enterprise. He will be sorely missed,” Lawan said.

He therefore, prayed to God to comfort all his loved ones and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

