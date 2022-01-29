Lawan, Omo-Agege commiserate with Senator Folarin over wife’s death

Both the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and his deputy, Ovie Omo – Agege, have commiserated with Senator Teslim Folarin (APC Oyo Central), over the demise of his wife , Barrister Angela Nwaka Folarin.

Barrister Folarin died in United Kingdom on Friday.

In separate statements of condolences issued in Abuja Saturday, Lawan and Omo – Agege expressed shock and deep sadness over the demise of Senator Folarin’s wife who they described as pillar of support to her husband while alive.

Specifically, Lawan in his statement said, “I commiserate with distinguished Senator Folarin on this most painful experience of the death of a loving wife.

“We believe that any occurrence like this, as devout Muslims, is the will of Allah but I pray the Almighty God to comfort the family.”

He condoled members of the Folarin family, the government and people of Oyo state over the painful loss as well as pray to the Almighty Allah, to forgive the shortcomings of the dear departed by accepting her soul into Aljannah firdausi.

Omo – Agege in his own condolence message, described the demise of the lawmaker’s wife as shocking and painful.

He noted that the late Barrister Angela Folarin was a pillar of support to her husband and community, adding that she gave her best for the good of the society through her philanthropic gestures.

“It is from God Almighty that we came and unto Him we shall all return. It is the positive difference we are able to make for the betterment of the people around us during our earthly sojourn that matters.

“Her death no doubt has created a huge vaccum in the family and the society but her legacies will remain indelible in the hearts of those she impacted positively.

“My heart goes out to Distinguished Senator Folarin and the people of Oyo State. I pray that God Almighty grants him the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.