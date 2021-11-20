Lawan, Omo – Agege greet Jonathan @64

Both the President and Deputy President of the Senate , Senators Ahmad Lawan and Ovie Omo – Agege respectively have felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 64 birthday anniversary.

The two presiding officers of the Senate expressed their felicitations to the former President through separate statements issued on Saturday and signed by their media minders.

Lawan in his own statement rejoiced with the former Nigerian leader for his good health and for the selfless service that he continues to offer in Nigeria and in Africa.

He said: “Since leaving office in Nigeria, President Jonathan has put his high standing, experience and energy to working for peace, democracy and development in Africa.

“The former President has demonstrated how a great leader can continue to play very significant role even out of office.

“President Jonathan believes in the Nigerian project and has amply demonstrated this by promoting unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

“His acts of statesmanship has been recognised even outside Nigeria and has made him a good example of leadership in Africa.

“I join his friends, political associates and numerous well-wishers in wishing him many more happy celebrations of this day and many more years of impactful service”.

Omo-Agege in his own congratulatory message, described President Jonathan as a statesman who is unshakably committed to promoting peace and upholding the unity of Nigeria in particular and Africa as a whole.

He applauded his contributions to national development and his unalloyed dedication to nation building, adding that, more than ever before, Nigeria needs the contribution of great patriots.

He added that Jonathan’s peaceful disposition and being the first Nigerian President to concede defeat to an opposition candidate places him on a pedestal that is worthy of emulation by all Nigerians.

“By being the first President in Nigeria to concede defeat, you have written your name in gold. Without a doubt, you have shown that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian. This is a lesson all politicians and their followers must draw from.

“As you celebrate your 64th birthday, my constituents and I join your polical associates, family, friends and all your admirers in wishing you many more fulfilling years ahead”, he said .