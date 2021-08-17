Lawan, Omo – Agege mourn Mantu

In separate condolence messages on Tuesday, both the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and his deputy, Ovie Omo – Agege , mourned the death of Senator Ibrahim Mantu.

Mantu, 74, died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

The two presiding officers of the Senate in statements signed by their media advisers, described Mantu’s death as a huge loss to the country.

Specifically, Lawan in his condolences to the family of former deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, friends and political associates, said Mantu’s death was a big loss to the country, the government and people of Plateau state and a big vacuum in the Nigeria political firmament.

“Mantu had a brilliant political career which he capped with the quality representation he provided the people of Plateau Central District as their two-term Senator between 1999 and 2007.

“As deputy Senate President, Mantu played the role with great energy and finesse, which earned him the respect and admiration of his colleague distinguished Senators.

“The former deputy Senate President lived a life of service to his people and to the entire nation. He left his imprints at the Senate, having served creditably well in his days at the Upper Chamber,” he said.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest Mantu’s soul in eternal bliss and to comfort the many people who are saddened by his death.

Omo – Agege in his own condolences, expressed deep shock and sadness over Mantu’ demise.

He saluted his patriotism and commitment to building a viral legislature, having served as deputy President of the Senate from 2001 to 2007.

He lauded Mantu’s commitment to meet the needs of his community as a two-term lawmaker, devotion to national development, stressing that his insightful contributions at the floor of the Senate would be fondly remembered.

Omo-Agege sent his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Plateau state as well as family and friends of the deceased.

“Distinguished Senator Ibrahim Mantu served the Fourth and Fifth Senate between 1999 and 2007 with compassion and diligence.

“He served the Senate in various capacities from Chairman, Senate Committee on Information, deputy President of the Senate as well as Chairman, Joint National Assembly Constitution Review Committee.

“Similarly, he chaired the Policy Analysis and Research Project (PARP) which metamorphosed into National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Amirul Hajj from 2005 to 2006 and also superintended the Palliative Consolidated Committee for Cushioning Measures,” he said.