Lawan salutes David Mark @75

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated a former President of the Senate, David Mark, as he marks his 75th birthday.

He thanked God that the former Senate President I”s marking the day in good health.”

Lawan, in a congratulatory message issued in Abuja on Friday, said David Mark as Senate President fully understood his roles and discharged them excellently.

The message read: “I congratulate former Senate President David Mark on this joyous occasion of his 75th birthday.

“I join his family, friends and political associates to celebrate the former Senate President who discharged his responsibilities in his numerous leadership positions with distinction.

“Before becoming a Distinguished Senator, David Mark was outstanding in his military career during which he first showed his skills in public administration.

“Later as Senate President, David Mark again demonstrated intelligence, capacity, level-headedness and exceptional understanding of his job.

“Senator Mark’s enduring legacies in parliamentary leadership will continue to provide guidance to his successors. May God bless him with many more years in good health and happiness.”

