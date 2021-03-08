Lawan sympathises with Potiskum market fire victims

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the victims of the fire disaster Saturday night at the Potiskum Central Market, Yobe state.

Lawan in a statement issued in Abuja Sunday, sympathised with those whose stalls, wares and other valuables were affected by the fire incident.

He also thanked Allah that the incident involved no loss of life just as he commended the Department of Fire Service for the timely intervention of its officials that prevented further spread of the fire and damage to the market.

Lawan called on the relevant agencies in the state to take steps to improve fire prevention measures in markets across the state with a view to forestalling recurrence of fire disasters.