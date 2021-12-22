LAWMA, LASPARK build Christmas trees from recyclable items

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and its sister agency, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) have collaborated to use pet bottles and discarded old tyres to build eco-friendly Christmas trees, demonstrating to residents that waste materials could be used to creatively improve the aesthetics of the environment.

Speaking during a press interview in his office, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, stated that the Authority has chosen to promote the recycling initiative, by building the Christmas trees from recyclable items.

He said, “We partnered LASPARK on the initiative to practise what we preach, by creating Christmas trees whose main materials are sourced from recyclables, and by so doing, teach residents in the state the importance of engaging in recycling, especially during this festive season”.

Speaking further, Odumboni noted that over 12,000 plastic bottles and 60 tyres of various sizes, were used in the process of producing the Yuletide trees, adding that the materials, if not used for the purpose would have become environmental nuisance.

He said the eco-friendly Christmas trees, created by the Foundation for a Better Environment (F.A.B.E), on behalf of both LAWMA and LASPARK, were strategically positioned at the Johnson-Jakande-Tinubu (JJT) Park; Alausa secretariat setback; LAWMA Head Office garden, Ijora; Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (opposite 7up) and Allen Avenue Traffic Intersection, Ikeja.

Speaking on the Authority’s plans for the festive season, the LAWMA boss also reiterated their readiness to provide effective waste management services during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities, adding that PSP operators have been mandated to provide quality services to all tenements, even as the agency would also be on ground to provide back-up services.

