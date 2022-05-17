LAWMA renews offensive against infractions

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has renewed its offensive against environmental abuses, resulting in the arrest of no less than 65 persons at various locations.

The Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, stated this during a chat in his office at Ijora, adding that the renewed offensive would spare no offender, as tough times awaits environmental offenders for willfully abusing the environment.

He noted that for too long, LAWMA had pleaded with the public to shun deliberate acts that deface the cityscape, but with very poor cooperation from a clear majority.

He said: “LAWMA is not a toothless bull dog. For too long, we have pleaded, now is time to act. The new offensive is on auto pilot and would spare no violator. People must be made to pay for deliberately sabotaging their habitat. Many people have been picked up at different locations caught in the act, and will be prosecuted as a deterrent to other adamant persons.

“Indiscriminate waste disposal have serious consequences on the environment, such as blockage of drainage channels, canals, defacing of environment, and spreading of infectious diseases, among others.”

