LAWMA tasks Apapa residents on clean environment

The Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, has charged residents of Apapa and its environs, on a cleaner environment.

He urged them to take proactive steps towards ridding the environment of illegal dumpsites, and total eradication of reckless waste disposal practices.

Odumboni gave the charge at Apapa Local Government Secretariat during the inaugural stakeholders’ meeting and public sensitization with residents and other stakeholders.

According to him, residents can raise a formidable waste policing team, to enforce that objective.

The LAWMA boss said the time had come for the Authority to engage with residents and all stakeholders, to rid the council of filth and enthrone a new regime of cleanliness and sustainable environment.

“Apapa Local Government Chairman has been at the front burner of ensuring that this council gets rid of indiscriminate waste disposal.

“We will start by ensuring that a transfer loading station is sited at Apapa, once the Council Chairman can provide us with land for that purpose for easy evacuation of waste by PSP operators. This will increase the turnaround time and improve the aesthetics of the Local Government and environs.

“Operators in Apapa would adjust to a convenient timing, preferably at night, for now, to cart away refuse, due to the persistent traffic gridlock in this area.

“Residents and shop owners should also reciprocate by ensuring prompt payment of waste bills. It is important to facilitate the smooth running of the operations of the PSPs.

“It is high time the community incorporated local policing to checkmate the activities of cart pushers prevalent in Apapa. Ibeju-Lekki and Epe Local Governments have done this successfully. You can achieve this too by engaging your youths to man specific areas, notorious for a cart pushing business, to arrest the perpetrators. This is the way to go,” he said.