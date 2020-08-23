Lawmaker begs FG to complete abandoned Onitsha/Enugu road



The member representing Dunukofia State Constituency at Anambra state House of Assembly, Hon. Lawrence Ezeudu, has appealed to the federal government to direct the contractor working on the abandoned Onitsha/Enugu expressway back to site as it was turning into a deathtrap.Blueprint reports that the contractor, RCC which had tiled the road from Umunya in Oyi LGA axis left the work at Ukpo in Dunukofia LGA axis since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown intensified.



Ezeudu, in an interview with Blueprint correspondent in Awka, the Anambra state capital, said his constituents and other road users were having hectic time accessing the federal road as a result of its deplorable condition from Onitsha to Amansea where Anambra state shares boundary with Ugwuoba in Enugu state.

“RCC has been doing wonderful work on that road. I commend the federal government and the contractor for the great works done on the road. However, I am appealing for its completion. The contractors are no longer on the site. And this is affecting motorists and travellers very badly. The federal government should kindly mobilise them back to site. They have the capacity.



“This is the only highway we have in this part of the state. If it is not completed, it will bring more untold hardship on us. Again, it could make heavy duty and articulated vehicles to divert to state roads. And when that happens, state roads would be damaged because they were not designed for that,” the legislator added.

Ezeudu, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Land and Housing Development, also appealed to the state and federal governments to expedite action towards resolving all existing boundary issues between communities and others so as to improve security of lives and properties in the entire South East geographical zone .