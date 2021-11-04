Lawmaker constructs school, road, drills 10 boreholes for constituents

As part of his effort to support the Sokoto state governmemt on rural urban water supply, a PDP federal lawmaker, representing Sokoto North/South federal constituency, Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi Ahmad, has awarded contract for the drilling of five solar powered boreholes with overhead tanks in 5 communities under his constituency.

This was contained in a press statement issued and made available to newsmen by the senior legislative aide to the member, Malam Bello Mohammed.

The statement added that this brought the number of boreholes drilled by the member to 10.

Accordint to the statement, the boreholes are to be constructed at Tsamiyar Guruza and Helele areas of Sokoto north local government while others were located at Gobirawa area and Shariffai quarters of Sokoto south local governments.

He said contractors have since mobilised to the sites where the boreholes are to be constructed.

Similarly, Abu Audu as he is fondly called awarded contract for the construction of 4 blocks of classrooms at Tafida Aminu and Yahaya Nawawi Model primarily schools

The lawmaker had also last week awarded contract for the construction of an asphalt road with drainage at Mabera Madam Karo area in Sokoto south local government.

Reacting on the Mabera road project, a resident of the area, Malam Attahiru commended the lawmaker for the projects, especially, the drainage because according to him, it would bring an end to the perennial flooding which caused serious concerns to the residents.