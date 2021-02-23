Lawmaker dares Soludo, joins Anambra guber race

The member representing Aguata Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, Tuesday, declared interest to run for the Anambra state 2021 gubernatorial race under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

This was barely a week the erstwhile governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo was accompanied to the state APGA secretariat by some stakeholders including serving commissioners and other political appointees, two NASS members and Speaker of the Anambra state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, to officially inform the state working committee of his intention to succeed Governor Willie Obiano.

Umeoji, who was also at the party’s secretariat to inform the state working committee of his governorship ambition, said he anchored his campaign on continuity.

According to him, if presented with the party’s ticket, it would be easier for APGA to win the election because his administration would leverage on the good works of the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, to transform the state to an enviable height.

The two term House of Representative member also charged APGA members and other governorship aspirants of the party to embrace issue-based campaign and refrain from negative propaganda because, according to him, Obiano’s administration had performed extremely well that any of its eventual candidate would surely emerge victorious on the November 6.

He expressed confidence on the APGA leadership noting that he was optimistic of victory if they maintain their stand on transparent primary by allowing the choice of the delegates to prevail.

Also speaking, the member representing Awka North State Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. John Nwokoye, who led other seven lawmakers to the declaration, said they were solidly behind Umeoji due to his charisma, leadership style and loyalty to APGA.

Responding, the state chairman of APGA, Sir Norbert Obi, assured Umeoji and other aspirants of the party that the governorship primaries of the party would not be influenced by any individual.