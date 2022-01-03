Lawmaker decries youth unemployment, seeks govt intervention

The senator representing Ekiti North at the National Assembly, Olubunmi Adetumbi, has expressed worry over the alarming increase in the number of employable youth across the country, saying the untoward development has largely contributed to the social problems confronting the nation.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator raised the alarm in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti state, Monday, while giving account of his stewardship and efforts being made to drive human and infrastructural development in the zone.

“It saddens my heart to hear that about 32 million youth population in Nigeria are jobless and this statistics came from the National Bureau of Statistics. The time has come for all leaders, both legislative and executive, to design ways to bail out youth out of this present mess.

“The upsurge of internet fraud, kidnapping and killings as well as other criminal tendencies being exhibited in our society were confirmation of the degeneration caused by joblessness in our society. We need to tackle them headlong and all these are achievable with leaders making the right sacrifices.

The lawmaker declared that he had deployed his network and work hard to attract N2 .4 billion worth of projects to add values to the zone in the last two years.

The ranking senator and Chairman Senate Committee on National Planning, disclosed that the feat was achieved through personal sacrifices to uplift his people and by intense networking with relevant federal government’s agencies to bring dividends of democracy to his constituents.

Adetumbi,who praised Governor Kayode Fayemi, traditional rulers and constituents for their supports, catalogued theatre projects dotted across towns, villages and 56 wards in Ekiti North to include: 20 solar-powered boreholes, seven road projects, 3,6 and 12-block of classrooms in six selected schools.

Others, according to the Senator are: five erosion/ ecological projects, building of two- lock up shops and Three ICT training centres across four local governments of Ikole,Ilejemeje, Oye and Ido/Osi councils,while projects in Moba local government are in the pipeline and will commence soon.

Adetumbi, represented by his campaign Director of Operations, Chief Segun Adelugba, added that he had expended N10 million on scholarship awards to 200 students, to acquire higher degrees in the district, while about 300 artisans have been exposed to modern training to sharpen their expertise.

“450 beneficiaries of the first phase of NDE Special Public Works got N60, 000 each, making a sum of N27m. Also, another round of 650 beneficiaries of NDE Special Public Works collect N60,000 per beneficiary which gulped a sum of N39m. All these I facilitated for my constituents.

“The second phase of Covid-19 loan benefited 50 persons and through this, over N20m had been injected into our local economy, apart from training for thousands of women leaders, groups, chiefs and unemployed graduates, among other innovations I have brought to uplift my constituents”.

Adetumbi said he had injected some projects in the federal governnment’s budgetary provisions for 2022 for project execution in Moba local government and part of Ido/Osi

council area.

The senator, who explained that those projects were funded through personal funding, assured his constituents that he would accord employment generations for jobless graduates and youth empowerment as his main focus in the 2022 fiscal year.

