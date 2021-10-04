Lawmaker distributes 8, 000 bags of grains to displaced persons in Niger

The lawmaker representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Umar Bago, has distributed 8,000 bags of grains and 4,000 cartons of indomie to people displaced by bandits in four local government areas of Niger state.

The lawmaker handed over the food items to the state government at the weekend in Minna.

Represented by his chief of staff, Hammed Oshonuga, the lawmaker said the gesture was in the spirit of 61st Independence Anniversary.

He stated that, “The food items were donated to support the people displaced by bandits in Shiroro, Bosso, Rafi and Munya local governments of Niger state. We are concerned about the plight of our people and we are hoping that the security challenges will end soon.”

In a goodwill message, the director general of the Niger state Emergency Management Agency, Mohammed Inga, said IDP camps in the state were swollen every day due to bandit’s attacks.

He stated that two major IDP camps are now situated in Kuta and Gwada towns, adding that “government has ensured release of relief materials to the people.”

He appealed to other well meaning Nigerians to assist the victims of banditry attacks by emulating the kind gesture of the lawmaker.

He assured that the food items would be delivered to the affected people judiciously and commended the lawmaker for the assistance.