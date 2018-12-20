Lawmaker distributes N200m economic tools to Gombe constituents 

House of Representatives Deputy Minority Whip, Hajiya Fatima Binta Bello, has distributed empowerment tools worth over N200 million to

1,000 people in Gombe South senatorial district.

The federal lawmaker, who represents Kaltungo/Shongum federal constituency, disclosed this while flagging off the disbursement of the items in Kaltungo local government area of the state on Monday.

She expressed the hope that the beneficiaries would seize the opportunity to improve their living standards and ease hardship in the

constituency.

The items donated included 125 tricycles, 250 motorcycles, 11 vehicles, 150 sewing machines,150 grinding machines, 50 industrial

designing machines, 50 disable fabricated wheel chairs, 40 generators, hair dryer salon equipment and 150 pumping machines for irrigation

farming.

Speaking to Blueprint, Musa Ali, a resident of Kaltungo said Hajiya Binta, who unlike other politicians that merely show up in their

constituency during elections, was committed to giving back to the society, particularly the less privileged.

While noting that the event was among several other initiatives embarked upon by the lawmaker, Ali further said Hajiya Binta recently

constructed seven, one-block of classrooms, constructed a modern abattoir in Billiri as well as trained 20 butchers to manage and operate the abattoir.

Also speaking, Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dagora, urged people of the state not to vote on sentiment during the 2019

elections but on merit.

He urged Hajiya Binta to sustain her good effort, and called on the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity by studying hard to become

better citizens.

