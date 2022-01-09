Lawmaker donates bags of rice, noodles to IDPs, orphans





A member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Ishaku Ayuba Chawazah, has donated bags of rice and cartons of noodles to three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and orphanage to mark his golden jubilee anniversary.

The lawmaker representing Chikun Constituency at the Kaduna Assembly on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said he decided to associate himself with internally displaced persons across three camps and orphans in Kaduna, rather than do a jamboree celebration to mark his 50th birthday.

The lawmaker, who was at Kujama, Rido and Goningora IDP camps in Kaduna state to distribute bags of rice and noodles, said the gesture was to remind the IDPs that they are not alone in their plight, and also to ignite hope in the lives of the orphans and to bring smiles to the recipients.

The IDP camp in Kujama has over 1,000 persons, and at the Rido camp, there is about 3,000 persons, while the Gonigora camp is overstretched with over 7,OOO displaced persons, a situation which call for urgent attention from both government and non- governmental organisations.

Hon. Chawaza in his remarks, thanked Kaduna state government for always coming to the aid of his constituency, while assuring the constituents of more support from the government.

The lawmaker promised that before the IDPs are resettled, he would would revisit them and give out more food items and relief materials in other to alleviate their pains and sufferings.

At the Shikinah Children’s Home also known as Mercy Home Orphanage in Ungwan Romi, Chikun local government area, where the lawmaker presented the orphans with food items, he told them that he is a father to all of them and will perform his role in that direction as God helps him.

Some of the IDPs, who spoke with newsmen, expressed joy and appreciation to the lawmaker, while calling on other legislators, politicians and philanthropists to follow suit, noting that the situation they met themselves was not their making and could have happened to anyone.

