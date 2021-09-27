Lawmaker donates instruction materials to constituency

A member House of Representatives representating Ikara and Kubau federal constituency of Kaduna state, Dr Hamish Ibrahim, have donated instructions material to some selected public secondary schools in his constituency.

Our correspondent reports that material include, 4,200 textbooks for both junior and secondary schools, 14,000 customised exercise books and 175 furniture.

The schools that benefitted included, Government Secondary Schools, Ikara, Kubau, Anchu, Pana, Kargi, Auchan, Pambegua and Dutsen-wai.

Speaking at the distribution flag off ceremony held at the state’s Ministry of Education Anchau zonal office, yesterday, the lawmaker said that intervention was informed by his passion to uplift standard of in his constituency and the state in order to complement the effort of the state government.

He said that it was glaring that the El-Rufa’i led administraton had done a lot in salvaging education from collapse by employing 30,000 qualified teachers to teach in both primary and secondary schools.

According to the lawmaker, the El Refai administration also constructed as well as renovated many classrooms across the 23 local government areas.

Dr kubau said inspite of all the efforts of the state government, the vast majority of students in his constituency did not much access to textbooks and other instructional materials.

This, he attributed to poor economic status or sheer negligence of parents or guardians adding that they lacked requisite qualification to understand the essence hence the need for his immediate intervention.

“My decision for the intervention is born out of recognition of the strides recorded by the Kaduna state government by investing heavily on quality education of our students in view of its importance.

“The state government has achieved another milestone in the education sector by employing 30,000 teachers to teach in primary and secondary schools.

“You may recall that on 1st April, 2021, we distributed 30,000 copies of textbooks and notebooks for primary 1-6 and JSS 1-3 in order to enhance the quality of education in this my constituency.

“This was in addition to tables, chairs, drawers, power generating sets, computers and motorcycles we distributed,” he said.

Dr Kubau, therefore, called on the other stakeholders in the constituency to also invest in the education for the betterment and upliftment of their children and grandchildren as well great grandchildren yet unborn.

In his remarks the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Usman Mohammed Makarfi, thanked the lawmaker, saying, “Your intervention in education is timely because it came at the right time when our students need these instruction materials more especially SSS 2 and 3 students.

The commissioner represented by Director of Schools’ Services, Alhaji Habibi Idris, warned the principals of the schools to ensure judicious use of the materials.