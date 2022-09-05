Lawmaker hails Buhari on environmental health council bill 

Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Gideon Gwani, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Environmental Health Council Bill into law.

The lawmaker also commended the president for the enactment of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council Bill 2022.

Gwani, who represents Kaura federal constituency of Kaduna state, in a statement made available to journalists, Monday, also congratulated the entire leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly for the feat.

The bills were assented to by the President on Thursday, 25th August, 2022.

According to Hon. Gwani who sponsored the two bills, “the Act amends the Environmental Health Officers (Registration, etc.) Act No. 11, 2002 to re-designate the Council, enhance its powers and professionalise the practice of environmental health profession in Nigeria, make provisions for appointment and tenure of the Registrar amongst others”.

The Bill, now an Act empowers the Council to determine the standards of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become members of the profession of environmental health and improve those standards as circumstances may permit, amongst other functions.

While giving into the second legislation, Gwani explained that the Act repeals the Raw Materials Research and Development Council Act, 2004 and enacts the Raw Materials Research and Development Council Act, 2022 to develop local raw materials and coordinate research efforts especially in relation to raw materials acquisition, exploitation, conservation and development, and more.

