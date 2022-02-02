Lawmaker justifies need for fairness to achieve sustainable development

A member of Kaduna state House of Assembly representing Kaura constituency, Hon. Yusuf Mugu has said that sustainable development can only be achieved if justification of fairness is put in place.

He stated this Saturday at Kaura local government secretariat during a book presentation and retreat organised by Yashimma Innovations in an attempt to preserve the history and profile of Kaura local government area of Kaduna state.

The book titled: “The Kaura Compendium” and written by Mr Lucky Ezra Ishaku, captured the reflections, impressions and the imperative for sustainable development of the local government at 32.

While commending the author for blazing the trail for others to follow, the legislature observed that another way of achieving sustainable development is for the government to ensure there is peace in the land.

The chairman of the occasion, Mr Francis Peter Lekwot, said Kaura local government has come a long way and there was need for the history of the area to be documented for future generations.

Represented by Mr Bonny Bonatson, the chairman also commended the author for his efforts and urged others to emulate him to realise their dreams and take the area to another level of development.

In a paper presentation, Reverend Alexander Yayock, urged politicians in Southern Kaduna to go beyond vying for the National Assembly seats and contest for the gubernatorial position in the state.

He challenged them to ensure they participate fully in national debate and proffer solutions to the several challenges bedeviling the country.

Also speaking at the event, the coordinator, Salama Referral Center Kafanchan, Mrs Grace Yohana Abin, stated that for Kaura people to achieve their goals, they must have functional stakeholders.

In his remark, the author of the book, Mr. Lucky Ezra Ishaku, thanked all the people that supported him. He said the book captured the totality of the socio-cultural, economic, educational as well as political and all other aspects of the people of the local government which is 30 years since establishment.