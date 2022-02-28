Lawmaker offers free medical service to 4,600 constituents in Nasarawa

A member representing Lafia/Obi federal constituency, Abubakar Saiki-Dahiru, has offered free medical services to 4,600 people in his constituency in Nasarawa state.

He stated this Monday, during a two-day free medical outreach held at the primary healthcare Jankwe development area in Obi local government area of the state.

Dahiru explained that the exercise was to ensure that his constituents are healthy, and giving adequate health care services.

He said this would also complement the state government efforts in bringing Medicare to the doorsteps of the people in his constituency.

He however, urged the people to avail themselves of the opportunity and get themselves treated, as the gesture would also be extended to Shabu and Arikya community of Lafia local government area.

The federal lawmaker explained further that he constructed primary healthcare centres in different parts of his constituency and other infrastructural development like the construction of boreholes, 330KVA transformers, roads which has seen thousands of people benefiting from the intervention.

He said he has empowered thousands of youths and women under skills acquisition programmes and looking forwards for more interventions.

Dahiru had provided Jankwe community with the free eye screening, free reading glasses, blood pressure, blood sugar level screening and treatment of some ailments, among others, just as he used the opportunity of the occasion and commissioned a six classroom block which he built in Musha community.

One of the beneficiary David Michael, appreciated the gesture, saying he has gotten opportunity for his eye to be examined and they have given him drugs after the examination and prayed for the sustainability of the program.