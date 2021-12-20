Lawmaker offers free medical services to constituents in Nasarawa

A member representing Lafia/Obi federal constituency in Nasarawa state, Hon. Abubakar Sarki Dahiru, has offered free medical service to the people with various ailments in the constituency.

He disclosed this during the opening ceremony of a three day free medical outreach and HIV counselling and testing services he organized in Assakio community of Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state.

Dahiru explained that the programme was in collaboration with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) which aimed at ensuring his constituents were in good health to enjoy democracy dividends, as well as know their HIV status.

The lawmaker, who was represented by Mr. Emmanuel Ishaleku, stated that the event was put together as part of the 2021 constituency project to empower residents of the area with information on how to prevent HIV transmission, and promised to make the exercise simultaneously.

He explained that he felt that a lot of his constituents who had various health challenges and could not afford medical services, hence the introduction of this free initiative.

Dahiru who is also the chairman, house committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria control, said 3,000 persons will be treated for various ailments.

He said the outreach would also provide other medical services which includes malaria test, high blood pressure check, eye screening, blood sugar level check, diabetes drugs, and avail residents with the opportunity to test for HIV.

Some of the beneficiaries of the free medical services Paul Ofega, Gado Ozega, Noah Paul and Kwasa Nwegale expressed delight, saying the exercise had given them the courage to test for HIV for the first time in their lives.

They commended the lawmaker for his gesture and prayed for God’s guidance and protection in his future endeavors.

