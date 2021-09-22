Lawmaker protests Rivers exclusion from World Bank loan-funded projects

A member of the House of Representatives, Solomon Bob, has expressed displeasure with the alleged federal government’s decision to exclude his state – Rivers from projects listed to be funded through World Bank loans and other donor facilities.

Following his motion to that effect on Wednesday, the House has mandated its Committee on Aids, Loans & Debt Management to liaise with the office of the Adviser on National Assembly Matters to the president to ascertain the veracity of the allegation, and report back within 14 days.

The lawmaker argued that “Nigeria is a federation that professes equity, fairness and social justice and to this end, there are several constitutional provisions prohibiting all or any forms of discrimination on the basis of partisan leaning, religion, place of origin or tribe, amongst others”, citing section 15(4, and 5) and section 16 of the 1999 Constitution to buttress his point.

According to him, provisions of the said sections impose a duty on the federal government to ensure equitable distribution of resources and projects across the federation, and among the states in such a manner as to eschew exclusion and ensure fairness in administering the affairs of the government of the federation.

He recalled that “the federal government recently forwarded a request to the National Assembly for approval of fresh loans from the World Bank and other donor agencies for execution of various projects in all the states of the federation”, but that media reports have explained that only Rivers State was excluded from the list of state beneficiaries of projects to be executed with the loans.

“The reports, if true, render the federal government’s action as not only contrary to the spirit and letters of the Constitution, but cruelly discriminatory against the people of Rivers State and such a discriminatory treatment is capable of creating a sense of alienation, exclusion and discontent.

“It is incomprehensible that Rivers State, which contributes enormously to the country’s foreign exchange earnings and through whose huge oil and gas resources a large part of the loan repayment depends, could be inexplicably excluded from benefitting from projects for which the loans are being sought”, the lawmaker stated.