Lawmaker urges constituents to protect projects from vandals

The House of Representatives Member from Kudan and Makarfi Federal Constituency in Kaduna state, Honourable Muktar Shehu Ladan has urged people in the area to protect all government property against vandalism in their area.

He made the call during an inspection of solar powered boreholes he attracted to the constituency.

Ladan said the call become imperative in order to ensure the protection of all government property provided to them from vandalism as government alone cannot provide all their needs effectively, hence the need for the community to protect the facilities such as boreholes, electricity, health facilities and other things from vandalism.

He urged them to always channel their grievances to his campaign office in the constituency for onward presentation to the assembly for debate, and necessary action as he is determined to give them adequate representation at all times.

Three residents of Makarfi town Malam Aliyu Umar, Kabiru Madu and Hajia Talatu Abba commanded the effort of the law maker for the solar powered boreholes in the area, saying the gesture has saved them from the dangers of consuming polluted water from streams and deep wells.

They urged the law maker to put more effort toward the provision of social amenities such as good roads, solar electricity in the rural areas.