Lawmaker urges plateau residents to respect sanctity of life

The people of Jos have been admonished to see the sanctity of humanity in them to live in peace and harmony.

Member representing Jos North-North in the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan gave the admonition during a one-day peace parley held at the Lamonde hotel, Jos.

He said: “As a people, we must appreciate our individual and collective differences because that is why God has made us and placed us where we are today. This is to advance humanity.”

Hassan said the peace initiatives of state governor, Simon Lalong, applying stakeholders’ dialogues and interventions are commendable, urging them to continue to support it.

The deputy chief of party, Mercy Corps, Malam Sani Suleiman, said in his presentation that people must go beyond tolerating one another for peace to thrive.

“As people we must go beyond tolerating one another, but must accept that we have common humanity, and must build mutual co-existence amongst us, for peace to subsist,” he said.

According to him, it is unfortunate that recent violence has retrogressively destroyed all that was invested to build trust, confidence and peace in the last six years.

Also, in a paper tagged: “Mutual co-existence, a panacea for development,” Dr. Elias Lambe, said until communities agree to identify radicals amongst them, the issue of violence would continue to set them back.

“There is need to identify individuals that are radicals within our communities, so that we can engage them in the peace process,” he said.