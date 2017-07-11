…Lawmaker wants agreement fee abolished

Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions, Funmilayo Tejuosho, has appealed to the state government to include abolition of Agreement Fee usually charged by landlords whenever new tenants rent apartment. The lawmaker said the fee was inimical because it was an unnecessary extra-burden on struggling tenants. Tejusho, who promised that the state assembly would ensure fairness in the passage of the proposed review of the tenancy law, called for public hearing to refl ect the opinion of the majority. Also, she urged concerned stakeholders to consider the issue of Agreement Fee charged by landlords seriously and ensure that they proposed an amendment to the law because it is unnecessary.

She assured that whatever amendment that would be made to the law should be such that would be able to stand the test of time and bring comfort to all residents of the state. Corroborating on the proposal, the Chairman, Lagos Law Reforms Commission, Prof. Gbolahan Elias, any law that burdens the people was inimical and should therefore be abolished. He disclosed that the goal of the Commission is to introduce revised tenancy legislation that will be sensitive but pragmatic, just and effi cient. Further, he said that the proposed tenancy law review would focus on the role of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, legal practitioners and the judiciary in tenancy matters. Th e SAN acknowledged the fact that the law cannot absolutely favour both parties involved as either of the parties would be seeking to justify their stance at the expense of the other. However, he said he looks forward to a situation where individuals that abused the provisions of the Law would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent others as well as boost public confi dence in the law.